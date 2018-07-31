

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $623 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $183 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $246 million or $1.01 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.1% to $2.40 billion from $2.05 billion last year.



Huntsman Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $246 Mln. vs. $144 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.01 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.40 Bln vs. $2.05 Bln last year.



