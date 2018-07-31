

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors digested the latest batch of earnings and mixed economic reports.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was marginally lower at 5,486 in opening deals after closing 0.4 percent lower in the previous session.



Media conglomerate Vivendi jumped over 5 percent. The company said it is exploring to sell up to 50 percent of Universal Music Group's share capital.



Eurofins dropped half a percent despite reporting a rise in first-half profit.



Electric utility EDF rallied 3 percent. The company revised upward its 2018 Ebitda guidance despite reporting a 14 percent rise in first-half net profit.



Drug giant Sanofi eased 0.4 percent after its second-quarter earnings fell slightly below estimates.



In economic releases, France's consumer price inflation accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in July, preliminary figures from the statistical office Insee showed.



Consumer prices climbed 2.3 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 2.0 percent increase in June. Economists had expected the inflation to rise to 2.1 percent.



The euro area economy grew at a slower pace in the second quarter, preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed.



GDP grew 0.3 percent from the first quarter, when the economy expanded 0.4 percent. A similar slower growth was last seen in the second quarter of 2016.



Euro area inflation accelerated for a third straight month in July to its highest level since late 2012, preliminary data showed.



The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in July, after climbing 2 percent in June. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX