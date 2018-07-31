Japanese electronics company & cell/module manufacturer, Kyocera has reported improved overall financials for the first quarter of the Japanese financial year, with a 12.3% increase in revenues. For the company's activities in solar, however, signs are less encouraging.Kyocera saw solar sales fall in the quarter ending June 30, 2018, as restructuring of its business in this segment continues. Despite this, the company was able to report JPY 387, 484 million (US$3,491 million) in revenues for the quarter, a 12.3% increase over the same period in 2017. The company attributed strong performance ...

