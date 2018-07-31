When Eon receives all regulatory approvals, it will own an 86.2% stake in Innogy. The energy company also finalized its voluntary public takeover bid to the minority shareholders.German energy company, Eon is set to acquire the lion's share of Innogy - a 76.8% stake - from another German energy giant, RWE. For the remaining shares, Eon has made a voluntary public takeover offer to the minority shareholders, and collected a further 9.%. If the authorities have no objections, the total share of Eon in Innogy after completion of the transaction will be 86.2%. Eon CFO, Marc Spieker is very satisfied ...

