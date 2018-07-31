

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in July, preliminary estimate from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.5 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 1.3 percent rise in May. Economists had expected the inflation to increase to 1.4 percent.



The acceleration of inflation was mainly due to higher prices of regulated energy products.



Core inflation that excludes energy and unprocessed food, eased to 0.7 percent from 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.3 percent in July, just above the expected increase of 0.2 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, quickened to 1.9 percent in July from 1.4 percent in the previous month. Meanwhile, the inflation was forecast to remain stable at 1.4 percent.



Month-over-month, the HICP decreased 1.4 percent versus the expected fall of 1.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX