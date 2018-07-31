

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were modestly higher on Tuesday as investors digested a barrage of earnings reports.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 19 points or 0.25 percent at 7,721 in opening deals after finishing marginally lower the previous day.



Standard Chartered tumbled 2.8 percent despite the bank reporting a 34 percent rise in its first-half pretax profit.



Vedanta soared 5 percent as Chairman Anil Agarwal's family trust offered about $1 billion in cash to take the company private.



Oilfield services provider Petrofac rallied 3.4 percent after it agreed to sell 49 percent of its operations in Mexico to Perenco International.



Glencore rose half a percent. The company said its own-sourced copper production for the first half of 2018 rose 8 percent from last year.



BP Plc gained 0.7 percent, Taylor Wimpey rose 1.3 percent, Fresnillo jumped 2.5 percent, Greggs soared 7 percent and Provident Financial advanced 13 percent after unveiling their financial results.



