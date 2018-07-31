

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $610 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $516 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Eaton Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $610 million or $1.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $5.49 billion from $5.13 billion last year.



Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $610 Mln. vs. $516 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.39 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q2): $5.49 Bln vs. $5.13 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.35 - $1.45 Full year EPS guidance: $5.20 - $5.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX