

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harris Corp. (HRS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $322 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $275 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Harris Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $327 million or $1.78 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $1.67 billion from $1.54 billion last year.



Harris Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $327 Mln. vs. $295 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.78 vs. $1.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.76 -Revenue (Q4): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.54 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX