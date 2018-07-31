Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Endurlán ríkissjóðs 2 Org. no: 471283-0459 3 LEI 254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) RIKV 19 0315 5 ISIN code IS0000030195 6 CFI code D-Y-Z-T-X-R 7 FISN númer ENDURLAN/ZERO CPN TB 20190315 8 Bonds/bills: Bills 9 Total issued amount 3,500,000,000 10 Amount issued at this time 3,500,000,000 11 Denomination in CSD 1 Amortization - Cash Flow 12 Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond 13 Amortization type, if other 14 Currency ISK 15 Currency, if other 16 Issue date August 1, 2018 17 First ordinary installment date March 15, 2019 18 Total number of installments N/A 19 Installment frequency N/A 20 Maturity date March 15, 2019 21 Interest rate N/A 22 Floating interest rate, if applicable N/A 23 Floating interest rate, if other 24 Premium N/A 25 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 26 Simple/compound, if other 27 Day count convention ACT/360 28 Day count convention, if other 29 Interest from date N/A 30 First ordinary coupon date N/A 31 Coupon frequency N/A 32 Total number of coupon payments N/A 33 If irregular cash flow, then how 34 Dirty price / clean price Dirty Price 35 If payment date is a bank holiday, does No payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 36 Indexed No 37 Name of index 38 Daily index or monthly index 39 Daily index or monthly index, if other 40 Base index value 41 Index base date Other Information 42 Call option No 43 Put option No 44 Convertible No 45 Credit rating (rating agency, date) Jul. 2018 Moody's: A3 for long term domestic loans and P-2 for short term domestic Jun. 2018 S&P; A for long term domestic and A-1 for short term domestic loans Jun. 2018 Fitch; A for long term domestic loans and F-1 for short term domestic -------------------------------- 46 Additional information N/A -------------------------------- Admission to Trading 47 Registered at CSD Yes 48 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland 49 Date of Application for Admission to July 30, 2018 Trading 50 Date of Approval of Application for July 31, 2018 Admission to Trading 51 Date of admission to trading August 1, 2018 52 Order book ID 158209 53 Instrument subtype T-Bills 54 Market OMX ICE DP Fixed Income 55 List population name OMX ICE Treasury Bills 56 Static volatility guards No 57 Dynamic volatility guards No 58 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 59 Bond type EUSB - Sovereign Bond