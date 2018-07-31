

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit declined in June from a year earlier, as imports fell faster than exports, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Tuesday.



The trade deficit fell to $5.5 billion in June from $6.05 billion in the corresponding month last year.



Both exports and imports dropped by 1.3 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively in June from year ago.



Month-on-month, seasonally and calendar adjusted exports slid 2.1 percent and imports by 5.5 percent.



During the January to June period, total trade deficit of the country was $40.7 billion, up from $30.9 billion in the same period of 2017.



