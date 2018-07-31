Following the claim filed in June, Solaredge now alleges Huawei has infringed two more of its patents. With its HD-wave inverter topology the subject of the first lawsuit, the Israeli manufacturer now says its Chinese rival also copied its power optimizer technology.Solaredge has alleged Huawei is infringing intellectual property (IP) rights related to its power optimizer technology. The Israeli power electronics supplier announced it has extended its pending patent infringement lawsuit in the Mannheim District Court to include two more patents. The claimant is seeking monetary damages as well ...

