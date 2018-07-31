

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.87 billion, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $3.07 billion, or $0.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.83 billion or $0.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $13.47 billion from $12.90 billion last year.



Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $4.83 Bln. vs. $4.06 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.81 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q2): $13.47 Bln vs. $12.90 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 to $3.05 Full year revenue guidance: $53.0 to $55.0 Bln



