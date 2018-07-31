

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Eisai Co., Ltd. and Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for LENVIMA or lenvatinib, the orally available kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai, in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA or pembrolizumab for the potential treatment of patients with advanced and/or metastatic non-microsatellite instability high (MSI-H)/proficient mismatch repair or pMMR endometrial carcinoma who have progressed following at least one prior systemic therapy.



The LENVIMA/KEYTRUDA combination therapy is being jointly developed by Eisai and Merck as part of the strategic collaboration announced in March 2018. This is the third Breakthrough Therapy designation for LENVIMA and the second Breakthrough Therapy designation for LENVIMA in combination with KEYTRUDA, following the Breakthrough Therapy designation for the combination for advanced and/or metastatic renal cell carcinoma announced in January 2018.



The combination of LENVIMA and KEYTRUDA is investigational. The efficacy and safety of this combination has not been established. The LENVIMA/KEYTRUDA combination is not approved in any cancer types today.



