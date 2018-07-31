Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.: Ceridian launches Dayforce in the UK

GLASGOW, Scotland, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian, a global human capital management (HCM) technology company, officially announced the launch of its cloud-based platform, Dayforce, in the UK market. Dayforce customers operating in the UK can benefit from Dayforce's combined payroll and deep workforce management functionality to engage their people, simplify processes, and work smarter. Dayforce is the only single HCM platform of its kind in the UK market.



"With the expansion of Dayforce, including the addition of native UK payroll, employers in this market have access to the same award-winning platform used by more than 3,000 customers around the world," said David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, Ceridian. "By adopting one consolidated HCM solution, companies can transform HR processes on a global scale to better acquire, develop, schedule, pay, and manage their people."

Customers with UK operations can benefit from the full Dayforce offering, including:

One solution: Develop, schedule and pay employees in a single application and access employee information on demand.

Develop, schedule and pay employees in a single application and access employee information on demand. Scheduling: Automate employee schedules and track and monitor overtime in real-time.

Automate employee schedules and track and monitor overtime in real-time. Workforce efficiency: Drive efficiency, productivity, and accuracy by automating and streamlining day-to-day tasks and processes for payroll and HR management.

Drive efficiency, productivity, and accuracy by automating and streamlining day-to-day tasks and processes for payroll and HR management. Payroll accuracy : Pay employees accurately, on time, and from anywhere with integrated time and pay.

: Pay employees accurately, on time, and from anywhere with integrated time and pay. Talent acquisition and retention: Recruit, develop and reward the best talent with an end-to-end talent acquisition and development solution.

"The benefits of a single, real time solution for HCM are transformational and we're excited to bring this full capability to the UK market," said Ross Tracey, Managing Director, Ceridian Europe. "Today, Ceridian is helping leading UK brands, including Halfords and Whitbread, to better manage their employees, reduce complexities, and improve compliance."

Dayforce customers operating in the UK market are supported by a dedicated team in Glasgow, where Ceridian's European office is based. To learn more about Dayforce, visit: www.ceridian.com/uk (https://www.ceridian.com/uk).

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce (https://www.ceridian.com/products/dayforce), our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com (http://www.ceridian.com/) or follow us @Ceridian (http://www.twitter.com/ceridian).

Media Contact:

Teri Murphy

647.417.2117

teri.murphy@ceridian.com (mailto:teri.murphy@ceridian.com)