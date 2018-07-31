Oxford Immunotec Global PLC: Oxford Immunotec Launches T-Cell Select to Enable Full Automation of the T-SPOT.TB Test, Provides Unrivaled Sample Stability and Simplicity of Blood Collection

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced the launch of the new CE-marked T-Cell Select kit in Europe and select ROW countries. Using the T-Cell Select kit, for the first time ever, customers will have a fully automated solution for the T-SPOT.TB test. This will simplify workflow, improve throughput, reduce hands-on time and reduce labor costs in performing the T-SPOT.TB test. Furthermore, with the T-Cell Select kit, blood samples collected in a single standard blood tube can now be stored for up to 54 hours at room temperature before use in the T-SPOT.TB test. This further extends the company's unrivaled simplicity and logistics advantages for customers.

"I'm thrilled to announce the launch of our T-Cell Select product, which is a major step forward in the workflow and automation of our T-SPOT.TB test," said Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Immunotec. "We believe the multiple advantages brought by this latest evolution of our test will increase use of the T-SPOT.TB test by new and existing customers and enable testing in new locations."

For additional information please visit: http://www.oxfordimmunotec.com/international/products-services/t-cell-select/

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of underserved immune-regulated conditions. The Company's first product is the T-SPOT.TB test, which is used to test for tuberculosis infection. The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company's second product line is a range of assays for tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, Mass. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.

T-SPOT, T-Cell Select and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd. Immunetics is a trademark of Immunetics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about our anticipated plans, objectives, and intentions, including effects on future financial and operating results, prospects for sales of our products and other statements that are not historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on current expectations, assumptions and data available as of the date of this release and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: decisions by regulatory authorities, hospitals and other health care institutions, laboratories, physicians, patients and third party payers that could affect the Company's business and prospects; as well as our ability to expeditiously and successfully expand our sales and distribution networks. The risks included above are not exhaustive. Other factors that could adversely affect our business and prospects are described under the "Risk Factors" section in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Investors should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date of this release. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

