

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's economy expanded at the slowest pace in two years in the second quarter, preliminary figures published by Istat showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product climbed 0.2 percent sequentially, as expected, but slower than the 0.3 percent growth seen a quarter ago.



The economy last registered a similar growth in the third quarter of 2016 and was the lowest since the second quarter of 2016, when it grew 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth eased more-than-expected to 1.1 percent in the fourth quarter from 1.4 percent a quarter ago. This was the slowest growth since the fourth quarter of 2016. Economists had forecast an annual growth of 1.3 percent.



