Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Worth $6.3 Billion By 2022 | CAGR 5.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global kidney cancer drugs market size is expected to be valued at USD 6.3 billion by 2022, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Market growth is largely driven by factors such as availability of novel drugs and presence of a strong pipeline. Growth can also be attributed to rise in incidence of renal cancer due to growing geriatric population and changes in lifestyle such as increased smoking and intake of alcohol.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



In 2012, kidney cancer was the 13th most prevalent cancer worldwide, accounting for approximately 2.0% of all adult malignancies. Kidney and renal pelvis cancer make up for 3.8% of all new cancer cases in U.S. Renal cell carcinoma account for over 90.0% of kidney carcinomas. Various forms of cancer treatment methods have been implemented among the currently approved drugs, including immune modulation therapy, cytokine therapy, mTOR inhibitor, and Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) inhibitor.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Therapeutic Class (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy), By Pharmacologic Class, By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2016 - 2022" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/kidney-cancer-drugs-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Increasing incidence of the disease and rising geriatric population globally are amongst major factors stimulating market growth

Novel agents have expanded market opportunities through larger number of patients under treatment and better treatment prospects compared to traditional therapies. The notable clinical profile of immuno-oncology drugs is reflected their rapid uptake and expansion of indications

The current treatment landscape in metastatic and advanced RCC will shift from TKI and mTOR inhibitors to specific immuno-oncology agents like immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI), which have demonstrated positive results on PFS as monotherapy (Opdivo) or combination therapy (Opdivo+Yervoy)

U.S. accounted for more than 35.0% of the market in 2016 due to increasing incidence of renal cell carcinoma and presence of key manufacturers in the country. On the other hand, surge in kidney cancer screening is a key driver in markets such as EU

Emerging markets in Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa are fueled by increasing expenditure on healthcare, a large untapped patient population base due to rise in elderly population, and improvement in diagnostic technologies

and and are fueled by increasing expenditure on healthcare, a large untapped patient population base due to rise in elderly population, and improvement in diagnostic technologies Some of the key players operating in this market are Pfizer, Novartis, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, and Exelixis. Collaborations for development, broader product portfolios, and regional expansion in emerging markets are key strategic undertakings of these companies to increase market share.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Nanocapsules Market - The global nanocapsules market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2015 and is expected to witness attractive CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market - The global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market size was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow with CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.

Medical Marijuana Market - The global medical marijuana market size was valued at USD 11.4 billion in 2015 and is projected to grow with CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

Osteoporosis Drugs Market - The global osteoporosis drugs market size was accounted for USD 11.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global kidney cancer drugs market based on therapeutic class, pharmacologic class, and country:

Kidney Cancer Drugs Therapeutic Class Outlook (USD Million, 2016 - 2022) Targeted Therapy Immunotherapy

Kidney Cancer Drugs Pharmacologic Class Outlook (USD Million, 2016 - 2022) Angiogenesis Inhibitors mTOR Inhibitors Monoclonal Antibodies Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2)

Kidney Cancer Drugs Country Outlook (USD Million, 2016 - 2022) U.S. U.K. France Germany Italy Spain Japan



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database,The Grand Library, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com