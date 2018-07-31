Blockchain Industries, Inc.: Blockchain Industries Announces Advisory Agreement With BLAKFX

The BLAKFX ICO Will Offer BLAKCOIN for Faster, More Secure Transactions

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / Blockchain Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: BCII) today announced its agreement with BLAKFX to be lead advisor for their initial coin offering (ICO). Per the agreement, Blockchain Industries may receive potential fees and revenue in excess of $10 million in the form of cash, BLAKCOIN tokens, and/or cryptocurrency for its advisory services.

BLAKFX's ICO will offer BLAKCOIN, a highly secure crypto coin. Based on cryptographic technology, BLAKCOIN differentiates itself by offering five layers of encryption, including two layers that provide quantum computing attack immunity; the industry standard is two layers of encryption. With pioneering levels of security and efficiency, BLAKCOIN aims to be the first hack-proof digital asset. Strategic partners can launch new coins via BLAKFX's crypto software at a reduced cost, operating within a reliable ecosystem on a secure platform without risk of interception or theft.

"The BLAKFX team, led by Dr. Statica, has developed something truly remarkable," said Patrick Moynihan, CEO of Blockchain Industries. "Hacking theft and fraud are hampering growth in the digital ledger technology industry. When you aim to eliminate hacking threats within a full security ecosystem and offer two layers of protection that provide quantum computing attack immunity, it seems governments, multinational corporations, and institutional investors pay attention and consider the far-reaching implications to their citizens, companies, countries, and overall industries."

With advanced levels of protection, BLAKCOIN expects to be guarded against theft, tampering, interception, and transaction denials, as each transaction receives five randomly generated ciphers as well as perfect forward security (PFS) for every key exchange. It also features advances in transaction speeds, scalability, ledger synchronization, and throughput.

The most innovative feature of the BLAKFX ecosystem is its ability to host all ERC20 (the protocol for proposing improvements to the Ethereum network) and native tokens on its platform with full BLAKFX security features. This ability breaks new ground in the field, opening up a higher level of crypto-asset security to the entire industry.

"We are excited to work with Blockchain Industries to bring the BLAKFX protocol and suite of products to market," said Dr. Robert Statica, CEO & President of BLAKFX. "Their merchant bank model for international crypto asset markets is the perfect fit for our global initiative and alternative banking payment systems. Our team has worked extensively to solve the intolerable hacking issue in our field, and we look forward to furthering this work with Blockchain Industries."



About Blockchain Industries, Inc.

Blockchain Industries, Inc. is a publicly traded merchant bank focused on the international blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. The company is comprised of an ICO Advisory, an Investment Management arm, and a Global Conference Series (Blockchain Unbound) connecting entrepreneurs and investors. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with satellite offices in New York, Puerto Rico, and Tokyo.

For more information on Blockchain Industries, visit http://www.blockchainind.com.

About BLAKFX

BLAFX is a private entity backed by cutting-edge technology and built by founders with over 40 years of providing the world's most sophisticated cyber security solutions for consumers, enterprise, military, governments and high net-worth individuals. With security and efficiency improvements to the Blockchain, BLAKFX is building the next generation and ultra-secure crypto coin, wallet and exchange - BLAKCoin, BLAKWallet, BLAKXchange. BLAKFX solves security and liquidity problems troubling Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple with a secure platform and distributed exchange for high-frequency trading of digital fiat and tokens. The company protects cryptos in transit and at rest enabling all coins to flourish free of interception and theft. The company is based in New York, with offices in New Jersey and Dubai.



For more information on BLAKFX, visit https://www.blakcoin.org.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or the Exchange Act. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. Forward looking statements are generally written in the future tense and/or are preceded by words such as "may," "will," "should," "forecast," "could," "expect," "suggest," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "aim" or similar words, or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. These statements are just predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

SOURCE: Blockchain Industries, Inc.