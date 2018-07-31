

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waddell & Reed Financial Investment (WDR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $44.48 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $24.06 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $295.34 million from $286.66 million last year.



Waddell & Reed Financial Investment earnings at a glance:



