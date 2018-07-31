Kelda Finance (No.1) Ltd - Publication of Annual Financial Statements
PR Newswire
London, July 26
Publication of Annual Financial Statements
LEI 21380066IUG7OPRFAP78
LEI 2138004EMHYELGBEJH69
LEI 213800O6R7EUHYFLXI94
LEI 213800SPVHJCCUH13862
The following audited annual financial statements are available for viewing:
- the audited annual financial statements of Kelda Finance (No.1) Limited for the year ended 31 March 2018;
- the audited annual financial statements of Kelda Finance (No.2) Limited for the year ended 31 March 2018;
- the audited annual financial statements of Kelda Finance (No.3) Plc for the year ended 31 March 2018;
- the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Odsal Finance Limited for the year ended 31 March 2018;
- the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Odsal Finance Holdings Limited for the year ended 31 March 2018;
- the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Bradford Finance Limited for the year ended 31 March 2018;
- the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited for the year ended 31 March 2018;
- the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Holdings Limited for the year ended 31 March 2018;
A copy of each of the above documents has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
To view full documents please go to the following website addresses:
http://www.keldagroup.com/investor-centre/kfg-accounts.aspx
http://www.keldagroup.com/investor-centre/yw-financing-group-accounts.aspx
For further information please contact:
YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED
WESTERN HOUSE
HALIFAX ROAD
BRADFORD
BD6 2SZ
ATTN: Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1274 805159
Email: mark.amsden@yorkshirewater.co.uk