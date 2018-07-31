sprite-preloader
31.07.2018
Kelda Finance (No.1) Ltd - Publication of Annual Financial Statements

Kelda Finance (No.1) Ltd - Publication of Annual Financial Statements

PR Newswire

London, July 26

Publication of Annual Financial Statements

LEI 21380066IUG7OPRFAP78

LEI 2138004EMHYELGBEJH69

LEI 213800O6R7EUHYFLXI94

LEI 213800SPVHJCCUH13862

The following audited annual financial statements are available for viewing:

  • the audited annual financial statements of Kelda Finance (No.1) Limited for the year ended 31 March 2018;
  • the audited annual financial statements of Kelda Finance (No.2) Limited for the year ended 31 March 2018;
  • the audited annual financial statements of Kelda Finance (No.3) Plc for the year ended 31 March 2018;
  • the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Odsal Finance Limited for the year ended 31 March 2018;
  • the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Odsal Finance Holdings Limited for the year ended 31 March 2018;
  • the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Bradford Finance Limited for the year ended 31 March 2018;
  • the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited for the year ended 31 March 2018;
  • the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Holdings Limited for the year ended 31 March 2018;

A copy of each of the above documents has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

To view full documents please go to the following website addresses:

http://www.keldagroup.com/investor-centre/kfg-accounts.aspx

http://www.keldagroup.com/investor-centre/yw-financing-group-accounts.aspx

For further information please contact:

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED

WESTERN HOUSE

HALIFAX ROAD

BRADFORD

BD6 2SZ

ATTN: Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 1274 805159

Email: mark.amsden@yorkshirewater.co.uk


