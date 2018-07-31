Kelda Finance (No.1) Ltd - Publication of Annual Financial Statements

Publication of Annual Financial Statements

LEI 21380066IUG7OPRFAP78

LEI 2138004EMHYELGBEJH69

LEI 213800O6R7EUHYFLXI94

LEI 213800SPVHJCCUH13862

The following audited annual financial statements are available for viewing:

the audited annual financial statements of Kelda Finance (No.1) Limited for the year ended 31 March 2018 ;

; the audited annual financial statements of Kelda Finance (No.2) Limited for the year ended 31 March 2018 ;

; the audited annual financial statements of Kelda Finance (No.3) Plc for the year ended 31 March 2018 ;

; the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Odsal Finance Limited for the year ended 31 March 2018 ;

; the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Odsal Finance Holdings Limited for the year ended 31 March 2018 ;

; the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Bradford Finance Limited for the year ended 31 March 2018 ;

; the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited for the year ended 31 March 2018 ;

; the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Holdings Limited for the year ended 31 March 2018 ;

A copy of each of the above documents has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

To view full documents please go to the following website addresses:

http://www.keldagroup.com/investor-centre/kfg-accounts.aspx

http://www.keldagroup.com/investor-centre/yw-financing-group-accounts.aspx

For further information please contact:

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED

WESTERN HOUSE

HALIFAX ROAD

BRADFORD

BD6 2SZ

ATTN: Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 1274 805159

Email: mark.amsden@yorkshirewater.co.uk