

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ametek Inc. (AME) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $193.86 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $150.48 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $1.21 billion from $1.06 billion last year.



Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $193.86 Mln. vs. $150.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.83 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q2): $1.21 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.16 - $3.20



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX