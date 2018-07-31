

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's jobless rate held steady in July after rising in the previous eleven months, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 5.1 percent in July, the same rate as in June.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.8 percent.



There were 120,500 unemployed people in July, down from 120,700 in the preceding month.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, rose to 11.7 percent in July from 11.5 percent in June.



