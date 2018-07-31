

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $723 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $555 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $755 million or $0.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $8.12 billion from $7.68 billion last year.



Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $755 Mln. vs. $671 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q3): $8.12 Bln vs. $7.68 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 to $2.82



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX