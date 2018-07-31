

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) announced earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.89 billion, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $2.22 billion, or $0.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Procter & Gamble Co. reported adjusted earnings of $2.45 billion or $0.94 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $16.50 billion from $16.08 billion last year.



Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.45 Bln. vs. $2.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.94 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q4): $16.50 Bln vs. $16.08 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX