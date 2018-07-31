Ganapati plc - Result of AGM

31 July 2018

Ganapati PLC

("Ganapati" or "the Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Ganapati Plc announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, all of the resolutions proposed, as set out in the Notice of AGM, were duly passed.

The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement

CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:

Ganapati Plc

Tony Drury

Chairman

Telephone: 07973 737284

NEX EXCHANGECORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott - Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820