

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) released a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $306.7 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $344.2 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, American Tower Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $774.7 million or $1.74 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $1.78 billion from $1.66 billion last year.



American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $774.7 Mln. vs. $681.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.74 vs. $1.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q2): $1.78 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.



