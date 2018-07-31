

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday, with Brent crude figures remaining on track for their biggest monthly loss in two years, after a Reuters survey showed OPEC production rose by 70,000 barrels per day in July, the most this year.



Brent crude futures for September delivery fell 23 cents or 0.31 percent to $74.74 a barrel after rising almost 1 percent on Monday. The contract expires today and the more active October contract was down 27 cents at $75.29 a barrel.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 46 cents or 0.66 percent at $69.67 a barrel after climbing over 2 percent the previous day.



Meanwhile, ahead of impending American sanctions on Iranian oil, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he would meet Iran's leader without preconditions to discuss how to improve ties.



'I'd meet with anybody. I believe in meetings,' especially in cases where war is at stake, Trump said at a White House news conference.



The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, will release its inventory report later today while the report from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration is due on Wednesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX