

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) on Tuesday tightened its earnings guidance range for the full-year 2018, based on its year-to-date performance and continued momentum in the businesses.



The company now projects fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $2.80 to $2.82 per share, compared to the prior guidance range of $2.75 to $2.85 per share.



On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.80 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the third quarter, net income from continuing operations increased to $723 million or $0.78 per share from $555 million or $0.59 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.81.



Total sales for the quarter grew 6 percent to $8.12 billion from last year's $7.68 billion, reflecting overall organic growth of 6 percent, excluding the impacts of M&A, foreign currency and lead prices. Analysts expected quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share on revenues of $7.96 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX