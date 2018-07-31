

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ametek, Inc. (AME) said it has completed the acquisition of Motec GmbH, a provider of integrated vision systems serving the high growth mobile machine vision market.



Motec's ruggedized vision products and integrated software solutions provide customers with improved operational efficiency and enhanced safety across a variety of critical mobile machine applications in transportation, agriculture, logistics and construction.



Motec was a privately held company headquartered in Hadamar-Steinbach, Germany. The company has annual sales of approximately 30 million euros and joins Ametek as part of its Electronic Instruments Group or EIG, which has annualized sales of $2.9 billion.



