Envirotainer Opens RAP e2 Station in Toronto, Canada

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Envirotainer, the global market leader in temperature controlled airfreight solutions for the pharmaceutical supply chain, today announced that they are increasing their RAP e2 network in the Americas by adding Toronto, Canada (YYZ). Toronto is the 9th station in the Americas carrying the flagship RAP e2 solution as part of Envirotainer's strategy to enhance its heating/cooling capabilities to meet the increasing demand for secure shipments of pharmaceuticals requiring temperature control.

"The Canadian market is growing for us. Adding Toronto to the growing list of RAP e2 stations boosts our ability to support our Partners with a secure and cost-efficient solution", said Brian Cooper, Head of Sales Americas. He continues, "We have conducted more than 22,000 real life pharmaceutical shipments with our RAP e2 so it is a truly proven and robust solution, especially well-suited for markets like Canada where there are great differences in temperature during the year."

Recognizing the need for secure temperature controlled airfreight solutions, Envirotainer has been expanding its sales offering in the Americas over the past decade, investing in both service capabilities and an agile network model.

"This is an exciting time and a much thought out plan in supporting our customers who ship to and from Canada. It made logical sense to open an RAP e2 station in Canada to support this much needed capacity for our customers shipping temperature controlled pharmaceuticals", says Karen Harbour, Strategic Account Manager for Envirotainer in Canada.

"All in all, this is our fifth (5th) RAP e2 station opening in less than 15 months in the region", explains Ernest Murphy, Head of Operations Americas within Envirotainer. "We now have 9 RAP e2 stations in the Americas. The other RAP e2 stations are located in New York, Chicago, Indianapolis, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Francisco, San Juan, Atlanta and Los Angeles."

