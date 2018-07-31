

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) said that Mark Kaye will join the company on August 20th as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Kaye will oversee Moody's global finance activities and will also have executive responsibility for the company's Investor Relations and Corporate Servicesfunctions. He succeeds Jeffrey Hare as the company's Principal Financial Officer.



Kaye joins Moody's from Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company or MassMutual, where he served as Senior Vice President and Head of Financial Planning and Analysis, as well as Chief Financial Officer of MassMutual U.S., the company's domestic insurance and retirement plan operation.



Kaye brings to his role more than 15 years of experience in business finance, financial planning and analysis, strategy and large-scale project management. Prior to joining MassMutual in 2015, he held a range of senior finance leadership roles at Voya Financial (formerly ING U.S.) and began his career in the investment banking division of Credit Suisse First Boston.



