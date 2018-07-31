

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masco Corp. (MAS) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $211 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $163 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $233 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $2.30 billion from $2.07 billion last year.



Masco Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $233 Mln. vs. $197 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.75 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q2): $2.30 Bln vs. $2.07 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.48 - $2.55



