

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold slipped on Tuesday and remained on track to post losses for the fourth straight month, its worst losing streak since 2013, as the dollar held steady ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.



The Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement is due on Wednesday, with traders keeping a close eye on the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.



Meanwhile, the Bank of England is widely expected to increase rates by a quarter point when it concludes its policy meeting on Thursday.



Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy steady, as widely expected, but announced policy tweaks to make its policy framework more flexible for the long-term yield target.



