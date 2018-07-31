Breaking Data Corp: Breaking Data Reports 97% Increase in Revenues for fiscal 2018

Breaking Data posts an increase in consolidated revenues of 97%, the GIVEMESPORT team has made it seven successive quarters of revenue growth, with 70% increase in revenue in Fiscal Q4, resulting in 82% increase in revenue year over year.

TORONTO and LONDON, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breaking Data Corp. (TSXV: BKD and OTCQX: BKDCF) ("Breaking Data" or the "Company") a technology provider of semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing and owner of GIVEMESPORT, a leading next generation sports media company is pleased to announce that Breaking Data's consolidated revenue from all sources has increased by 97%, for the year ended March 31, 2018 to $8,363,234 USD, compared to $4,244,095 USD for last fiscal year.

Breaking Data's North American Revenue grew by 222%, its United Kingdom revenue grew by 99% and European Revenue (excluding UK) dropped by -7%, this reflects the focus the team has placed on targeting the UK and North American markets.

Breaking Data's Assets increased to $12.8m USD in 2018 from $1.29m USD in 2017 and reduced its liabilities to $1.61m USD in 2018 from $3.56m USD in 2017. Breaking Data has repaid all debentures and has no long-term debt.

Breaking Data's consolidated loss from operations excluding non-cash items was split between GIVEMESPORT division with an operating loss of $1,962,655 USD and Breaking Data's AI division with an operating loss of $1,658,294 USD, totalling a consolidated loss from operations excluding non-cash items of $3,620,949 USD on consolidated revenues of $8,363,234 USD.

GIVEMESPORT in the UK saw its audited annual revenue increase by 82% to £5,912,919 in 2018 from £3,245,465 in 2017. Additionally, GIVEMESPORT saw its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter net advertising revenue increase by 70% in GBP, compared to last year. This is now seven successive quarters of growth for GIVEMESPORT.

The financial filings can be found on sedar.com

Annual Breaking Data Consolidated Revenue

Year End Currency USD Year End 2018 $8,363,234 (+97% vs YE 2017) Year End 2017 $4,244,095



Annual GIVEMESPORT Advertising Revenue

Year End Currency GBP Year End 2018 £5,912,919 (+82% vs YE 2017) Year End 2017 £3,245,465



Quarterly GIVEMESPORT Advertising Revenue

Period Currency GBP Q4 fiscal 2018 £1,569,663 (+70% vs Q4 fiscal 2017) Q3 fiscal 2018 £1,901,558 (+111% vs Q3 fiscal 2017) Q2 fiscal 2018 £1,301,789 (+72% vs Q2 fiscal 2017) Q1 fiscal 2018 £1,139,909 (+71% vs Q1 fiscal 2017)

Nick Thain, CEO of Breaking Data Corp., said: "We are starting to see the results of integrating the artificial intelligence capabilities of Breaking Data and the digital audience of GIVEMESPORT. Overall 97% year-on-year Revenue Growth to $8.3m USD, Seven Quarters of successive revenue growth, reduced liabilities, increased assets and no long-term debt is a positive first year for the combined company."

Thain continued, "As a high growth venture company we will continue to look to diversify our revenue and audience into new, exciting and high yielding areas, and continue to adapt to the challenges and changes that our fast-paced industry brings."

Notes to editors: Breaking Data's fiscal year end is March 31st. The Company's reporting currency is USD and consequently the reported audited consolidated financial statement revenue increase for the fiscal year is 97% when taking into effect the foreign currency translation from consolidated revenues from all sources, in CAD and GBP to USD. All quarterly advertising revenue numbers above are for fiscal 2018 and extrapolated from the annual audited results for fiscal 2018. The financial statements can be found on sedar.com.

About Breaking Data Corp.

www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Breaking Data Corp. is a technology provider of a range of Artificial Intelligence services including; semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP"). The Company's technology platform has many practical applications, in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in massive media and data rich settings. The Company's showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in a fully automated, real-time manner for significant sports information and events and distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers.

GIVEMESPORT:

www.givemesport.com/

GIVEMESPORT, Breaking Data's wholly owned subsidiary, is a leading next generation sports media company with the largest single publisher Facebook page for sports in the world, with over 26.3 million fans. The next largest single sports publisher Facebook page is ESPN with approximately 19 million fans. GIVEMESPORT has a global Alexa ranking of 661st

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-looking Statements - Statements contained in this news release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to factors referenced in the Company's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available at sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

