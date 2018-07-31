

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's retail turnover increased for the third successive month in May, the Hellenic Statistical Authority reported Tuesday.



The overall turnover index in retail trade grew 5.3 percent year-on-year in May, well above the 0.9 percent rise in April.



The turnover of stores selling automotive fuel alone rose 9.7 percent annually in May and supermarket sales advanced by 7.9 percent.



Retail sales volume also climbed at a faster rate of 4.6 percent yearly in May, after a 1.5 percent gain in the prior month.



Month-on-month, retail turnover increased 1.1 percent and the volume by 0.9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX