

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Corning (OC) said that it has appointed Brian Chambers as President and Chief Operating Officer effective August 1, 2018.



Chambers, 51, has been President of Owens Corning's Roofing business since 2014. Prior to his current position, Chambers was Vice President and General Manager for Roofing, a role he held since 2013. Chambers returned to Owens Corning in April 2011 as Vice President and Managing Director, Engineered Solutions in the Composites business. He had spent almost four years prior as President of Saint-Gobain's Distribution business in North America after Owens Corning's divestiture of its Siding Solutions business where he served as President of the Siding and Building Material Distribution businesses.



Gunner Smith will succeed Chambers as President, Roofing. Smith has been with Owens Corning since 2008 and has served in his current role, as Vice President of Sales, Roofing, since 2013. He has built a strong field organization that has been the foundation of the company's sustained strong performance in the Roofing business. He will report to Chambers and will serve as a member of the company's Executive Committee.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX