

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Growth Properties Inc. (GGP) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $89.63 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $121.88 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, General Growth Properties Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $347.20 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $583.14 million from $555.80 million last year.



General Growth Properties Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $347.20 Mln. vs. $334.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.36 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q2): $583.14 Mln vs. $555.80 Mln last year.



