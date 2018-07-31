

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wisconsin Energy Group (WEC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $231.0 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $199.1 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $1.67 billion from $1.63 billion last year.



Wisconsin Energy Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $231.0 Mln. vs. $199.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.73 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q2): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.32



