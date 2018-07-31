Qubit today announced that Gartner Inc. has named the company a Leader in their 2018 Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines.

Founded in 2010, Qubit enables the world's leading retail, travel and eGaming brands to deliver effective and scalable personalization across their digital channels. Qubit is currently used by more than 1,000 ecommerce and tech professionals, and the platform is delivering 55 billion personalizations per month making it one of the most robust in the market.

Qubit CEO Graham Cooke said, "We're absolutely delighted to be named a Leader by the analyst team at Gartner. We feel it's wonderful to have this recognition we live and breathe personalization every day so customers like NET-A-PORTER, L'OCCITANE en Provence, Emirates, ColourPop, Thomas Cook, and Ladbrokes Coral can thrive in this digital era."

This is the first time Gartner has released a Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines, which we feel reflects the growing importance of Personalization for marketing and digital leaders. In a Gartner report called, "Use Data-Driven Personalization to Grow Digital Commerce," Jennifer Polk, Research Vice President at Gartner, wrote:

"Customer expectations for personalization are rising due to increasing interaction with digital technology, such as sophisticated websites, mobile devices and applications, and social networks that recognize them as individuals, track their behavior and use this data (advanced and predictive analytics), to tailor the experience. These experiences set the standard for personalization in digital commerce."

Evaluated for ability to execute and completeness of vision, Qubit believes it was recognized for its real-time personalization capabilities across multiple customer touchpoints at scale.

Qubit CTO Emre Baran said, "We were really pleased to see Gartner mention our support for technical teams. Personalization is marketing technology, but we know that technical and data teams are deeply involved in large-scale personalization projects in collaboration with their marketing colleagues, therefore we build solutions for both groups."

Key products reviewed included Qubit Pro and Qubit Aura.

Qubit is the leader in delivering highly persuasive personalization at scale. Leading brands in retail, travel and egaming work with Qubit to transform the way they understand and influence their customers. In 2018, the company was named a 'Top Rated A/B Testing Personalization Tool' by TrustRadius, and the winner of the 'Best Breakthrough Product Collaboration' at the Glossy Awards alongside Qubit customer, ColourPop. Headquartered in London, the company has offices across Europe and the U.S.

