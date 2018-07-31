sprite-preloader
TE Connectivity introduces next-generation free height connectors

New connectors deliver 3X speeds of previous generations

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, today introduced its next-generation 0.8mm free height board-to-board connectors, which achieve unrivaled speeds of 32 Gbps and higher. These high-speed, mid-density mezzanine solutions deliver an excellent price-to-performance ratio and are 56 Gbps PAM-4 and PCIe Gen 5 capable for future upgrades.

TE Connectivity's next-generation 0.8mm free height board-to-board connectors achieve unrivaled speeds of 32 Gbps and higher. (PRNewsFoto/TE Connectivity)

There is a growing need for mezzanine connectors capable of delivering 25 Gbps and higher signal, necessitating the upgrade of existing 10 Gbps mezzanine connectors in the coming years. Anticipating the need for even higher speeds over the next five years as the market moves toward PCIe Gen 5 architectures, TE has developed free height connectors capable of 32 Gbps and higher speeds that can offer significant system cost savings in adopting 32 Gbps technologies for high-volume server and storage applications. The new free height connectors also deliver higher reliability through a stronger plug/receptacle mechanical design, maintaining the same performance when de-mated up to 0.5mm. In addition, modular tooling enables 1mm stack height increments and flexible pin counts.

"Our engineers continually find ways to deliver higher-performing connectivity products, and our next-generation free height connectors are just the latest example," said Lily Zhang, product manager at TE Connectivity. "With these new connectors, we deliver excellent price/performance in a future-proof product."

To learn more about TE's new next-generation free height connectors, click here.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY
TE Connectivity Ltd. is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks of TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies. Other products, logos, and/or company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

TE Connectivity Ltd. Logo. (PRNewsfoto/TE Connectivity)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722359/TE_Connectivity_connectors.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/486363/TE_Connectivity_Logo.jpg


