XM Cyber Recognized in Two Gartner Cybersecurity Reports

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 31, 2018Named in "Market Guide for Vulnerability Assessment" and "Hype Cycle for Threat-Facing Technologies, 2018"

/PRNewswire/ -- XM Cyber, provider of the first fully automated APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) simulation and remediation platform, has been named in two recent reports by the world's leading global research and advisory firm, Gartner, Inc. The "Market Guide for Vulnerability Assessment" (June 2018) by Craig Lawson and Prateek Bhajanka cites XM Cyber as a representative vendor in the BAS (Breach and Attack Simulation) Tools category, and the "Hype Cycle for Threat-Facing Technologies, 2018" (June 2018) BAS section by Jeremy D'Hoinne and Matthew T. Stamper identifies the company as a sample vendor.

XM Cyber's HaXM platform continuously exposes attack vectors that sneak under the "radar", tracing them from breach point to any organizational critical asset. This continuous loop of automated red teaming is augmented with ongoing and prioritized actionable remediation of security gaps. In effect, HaXM operates as an automated purple team that fluidly combines red and blue teams' processes to ensure that organizations are always one step ahead of the hacker.

The Market Guide for Vulnerability Assessment states, "Breach and attack simulation (BAS) solutions represent a new and emerging market and are directly adjacent to the VA market. They perform automated security testing and attack chain modeling that identifies the most-likely path an attacker would use to compromise an environment…. They also help present a more-real-world view of the vulnerabilities that will lead to a breach versus the total amount of vulnerabilities present. "

The Hype Cycle for Threat-Facing Technologies, 2018 explains that "the ability to provide continuous and consistent testing at limited risk is the key advantage of BAS technologies which are used to alert IT and business stakeholders about existing gaps in the security posture or validate that security infrastructure, configuration settings and detection/prevention technologies are operating as intended."

"As a best-in-class Breach and Attack Simulation solution, we believe our inclusion as a representative vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Vulnerability Assessment and as a sample vendor in the Hype Cycle for Threat-Facing Technologies validates why leading enterprises in multiple industries rely on XM Cyber's proven expertise and platform," said XM Cyber Co-Founder and CEO Noam Erez. "Modern threats demand modern solutions, and our innovative 'Automated Purple Team' is leveraging the hackers' own sophisticated methods to help organizations shore up their defenses."

About XM Cyber

XM Cyber provides the first fully automated APT Simulation Platform to continuously expose all attack vectors, above and below the surface, from breach point to any organizational critical asset. This continuous loop of automated red teaming is completed by ongoing and prioritized actionable remediation of security gaps. In effect, HaXM by XM Cyber operates as an automated purple team that fluidly combines red team and blue team processes to ensure that organizations are always one step ahead of the hacker.

XM Cyber was founded by the highest caliber of security executives from the elite Israel intelligence sector. Together they bring a proven track record in both the offensive and defensive cyber security domain. The company has offices in the US, Israel and Australia.

