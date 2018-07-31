

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results today, Masco Corp. (MAS) said its board of directors intends to increase the annual dividend by $0.06 per share to $0.48 per share, beginning in the fourth quarter.



In addition, Masco updated its outlook for fiscal 2018 earnings to a range of $2.34 to $2.41 per share. On an adjusted basis, the company now forecasts earnings in a range of $2.48 to $2.55 per share, compared to the previous range of $2.48 to $2.63 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.52 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



