CUV Ventures Corp.: CUV Ventures Corp. RevoluPAY App launched on Google Play and Android Platforms

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUV Ventures Corp. (TSX-V: CUV) (the "Company") Vancouver, BC - (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the RevoluPAY app has been successfully launched publicly on Google Play for Android Platforms and, can be downloaded immediately. The company expects the Apple version to be available on iTunes shortly.

About the RevoluPAY Android App

The company has preferred to release the current version of the app to the public and commence live testing of the remittance and payment app, using the Android version. Studies have revealed that Android devices are more prevalent in developing nations and, by launching on this platform; the company is able to commence real-time trials of the app, glean usage intelligence while, at the same time, concluding the Apple submission and tacit approval process. Gradual App version updates and, country disbursement (cash-out) licensees, will be added gradually, as the trials continue and, shareholders will be updated every step of the way.

CUV Ventures and PayNoPain S.L enter into contractual agreement

The company has entered into a contractual agreement for the current app revealed today and, future development of the RevoluPAY eWallet remittance and payment app with PAYNOPAIN SOLUTIONS SL., Castellon, Spain. The contract includes CUV's legal ownership of the resulting source code and app. The company already holds numerous worldwide RevoluPAY trademarks. A significant high point of the contract includes, guaranteed and immediate cash-out disbursements across the entire European Union, in addition to those countries previously announced. The multi-billion euro Remittance inflows (http://www.worldbank.org/en/news/feature/2013/10/02/migration-and-remittance-flows-in-europe-and-central-asia-recent-trends-and-outlook-2013-2016), into lower GDP European countries, are of great interest to the company.

Notable Contractually Agreed Terms are:

CUV Ownership of the app and source code

Wi-Fi, Mobile Network and NFC transactions

AES 256 Encryption

CCU Cryptotoken incorporation (V2)

Invoice Payment (RevoluCHARGE, RevolUTILITY, RevoluVIP)

Invoice Payment (Third Parties)

Blockchain and AI Engine

Extraction of funds at Cash-Points and Banks

Multi-Currency

Apple & Android

Consumer Version

Merchant Version

AML & KYC Compliance

Immediate Cash-Out (Disbursements) in Europe

Secondary Cash-Out (Disbursements) in selected licensee countries

Equity Partner Third Circle Publishing, Miami - Magazine with CUV Ventures

Management is pleased to announce that the first printed version of the magazine, since the company's equity purchase in Third Circle Publishing, has been distributed worldwide, the July edition includes the contractually agreed full page advertising and, inclusion of CUV Ventures in the editor section. Shareholders wishing to receive a souvenir printed copy of this emblematic edition may contact investor relations for a complimentary copy.

CUV Ventures And Parties Cease Agreements and MOU

03/05/2018 - CRYPTO LIQUIDITY HOLDINGS INC - On 24/07/2018, through mutual agreement, both parties have decided not to pursue any ongoing synergies.

24/11/2017 - RevoluPAY - Vesilen Investments S.L. - On 29/06/2018, CUV Ventures received a proposal to fundamentally modify the initial agreement for the development of the RevoluPAY app. On 09/07/2018 the tender was rejected. Included in the modified terms was a theoretical licensing of the software from the party and, a considerable increase in the initially agreed total development cost. As a result, the two real time app transactions were not successfully completed and, neither a functioning app, nor the source code, was delivered.

02/11/2017 - GDS - Booketea S.L - Bilateral communication between the mutually assigned management boards, elected on the date of the contract, failed to materialize.

*Management remains committed to the remaining accords with Vesilen Investments and, are working with their management towards numerous forthcoming ventures and synergies.

About CUV Ventures Corp.:

CUV Ventures Corp. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian company deploying advanced technologies in the; Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Invoice factoring, Blockchain Systems, and Cryptotoken sectors.

Our flagship technology is RevoluPAY, the Apple and Android multinational leisure payments and remittance app, powered by blockchain protocols, and aimed at the worldwide + $595 billion (http://www.worldbank.org/en/topic/migrationremittancesdiasporaissues/brief/migration-remittances-data) family remittance market. Click here (https://cuvventures.com/about/about-cuv-ventures) to read more.

For further information on CUV Ventures Corp. (TSX-V: CUV) visit the Company's website at www.cuvventures.com (http://www.cuvventures.com/). The Company has approximately 123,200,000 shares issued and outstanding.

CUV VENTURES CORP.

STEVE MARSHALL

______________________________

Steve Marshall

CEO

For further information contact myself or:

Nick Findler

CUV Ventures Corp.

Telephone: 604-639-3850

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@cuvventures.com (mailto:info@cuvventures.com)

