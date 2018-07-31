Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management Services assignment by Gasum for Biogas plant expansion in Topinoja, Turku, Finland

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 31 July 2018 at 15:00 pm (EET)

Gasum Ltd has awarded Pöyry with the engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services assignment for Topinoja biogas plant expansion project in Turku, Finland. The work will be carried out between May 2018 and June 2019.

The energy company Gasum is a Nordic gas sector expert. Together with its partners, Gasum is building a bridge towards a carbon-neutral society on land and at sea. Gasum Ltd's biogas project in Turku comprises the expansion and modernization of the Topinoja biogas plant, and the construction of a biogas upgrading and liquefaction plant. The expansion project will be completed during 2019. The total investment of the Turku biogas project will create a significant new opening in growing the biogas business.

"Developing the biogas market and increasing production are a core part of our strategy. Biogas solutions provide a platform for circular economy in practice. Turku plant will be the first in Finland to liquify biogas directly from a biogas production facility enabling its use in heavy duty trucks. In addition to biogas, new types of nutrient and fertilizer products will be delivered to customers. Pöyry was involved during the basic engineering phase and we are happy that Pöyry can support us also during the execution phase of the project," says Matti Oksanen, Director, Product Management and Solutions, Biogas, Gasum.

"Pöyry is proud to support Gasum in the development of the Nordic gas ecosystem. Gasum's circular economy solutions are fully compliant with Pöyry's strategy of solving complex challenges for sustainable results. This assignment further strengthens Pöyry's position as a global provider of bio-based solutions," says Kalle Rasinmäki, President, Industry, Finland.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order is recognised within the Industry Business Group order stock in H1/2018.

Did you know? Pöyry has contributed in biogas processes and plant engineering for more than 30 years.

About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.

In 2018 Pöyry is proud to be celebrating its 60th Anniversary, together with employees, clients and partners.

About Gasum

The energy company Gasum is a Nordic gas sector expert. Together with its partners, Gasum is building a bridge towards a carbon-neutral society on land and at sea. Gasum imports natural gas to Finland and promotes circular economy by processing waste and producing biogas and recycled nutrients in Finland and Sweden. The company offers energy for heat and power production, industry as well as road and maritime transport. Gasum is the leading supplier of biogas in the Nordic countries. The company has a gas filling stations network, that also serves heavy-duty vehicles. The Gasum subsidiary Skangas is the leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) player in the Nordic market. The company continues to strengthen the position and infrastructure of LNG and supplies LNG to maritime transport, industry and heavy-duty vehicles in Finland, Sweden and Norway. www.gasum.com (http://www.gasum.com).

