Dienstag, 31.07.2018

lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
31.07.2018 | 14:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Spearhavoc Finans A/S: Spearhavoc Finans

The Board of Spearhavoc Finans A/S hereby announces, that the Spearhavoc Finans A/S 3 % 2027 Secured Bond will be delisted from trading on

August 24th 2018

in agreement with Nasdaq First North and in accordance with the announcement of June 20th 2018.

Copenhagen 31. Juli 2018

Spearhavoc Finans A/S

The Board



Source: Spearhavoc Finans A/S via Globenewswire

