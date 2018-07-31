Spearhavoc Finans A/S: Spearhavoc Finans

The Board of Spearhavoc Finans A/S hereby announces, that the Spearhavoc Finans A/S 3 % 2027 Secured Bond will be delisted from trading on

August 24th 2018

in agreement with Nasdaq First North and in accordance with the announcement of June 20th 2018.

Copenhagen 31. Juli 2018

Spearhavoc Finans A/S

The Board

