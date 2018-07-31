The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma, 2017 the Perspective of UK Patient Groups" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This independent study, funded by PatientView, represents the perspectives of 83 UK-based patient groups on the corporate reputation of 15 individual pharma companies, and of the pharma industry as a whole, during 2017. The opinions of the UK patient groups, which were gathered in a survey conducted November 2017-February 2018, are compared in the report with those from the entire worldwide body of 1,330 patient groups which responded to the PatientView annual study, The Corporate Reputation of Pharma from a Patient Perspective', and with the UK patient-group responses from the previous year (2016).
The UK corporate-reputation survey is now in its 6th edition thus, 6 years of historical data are available. In addition, we incorporated several important new indicators of corporate reputation into the 2017 surveyto reflect the changing, and more demanding, relationships that now exist between patient groups and pharma companies.
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie
- Amgen
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Eli Lilly (Lilly)
- GSK
- Janssen
- Merck Co (MSD in the UK)
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Roche
- Sanofi
- Teva
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Patient-Group Relationships With Pharma, 2017
3. Industry-Wide Findings, 2017
4. Rankings Of The 15 Pharma Companies, 2017 V. 2016 Among UK Patient Groups Familiar With The Companies
5. Positionings Of 8 Pharma Companies, 2017 V. 2016 Among UK Patient Groups That Work/Partner With The Companies
6. Profiles Of The 15 Companies, 2017
7. Appendices
