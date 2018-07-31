Windmill Enterprise Announces Incorporation of FreeIPA Into its Cognida Platform for Enterprises

Leading IT Company Will Also Incorporate its Blockchain-based Services Into FreeIPA

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / Leading information technology company Windmill Enterprise , developer of the Cognida platform, announced today that it is incorporating FreeIPA into its blockchain agnostic platform. This incorporation extends and strengthens FreeIPA's current abilities to solve key security challenges facing the enterprise.

FreeIPA is an integrated Identity and Authentication solution for Linux/UNIX networked environments. It offers centralized authentication, authorization and account information by storing data about users, groups, hosts and other objects necessary to manage the security aspects of a network of computers. Windmill's incorporation of FreeIPA into its blockchain agnostic Cognida platform makes FreeIPA services available to decentralized and distributed services and network-connected digital assets.

"One of the challenges enterprises have securing their computing environments is the increasing diversity of technologies used for identity, authentication and authorization configuration across users, infrastructures, systems, services and applications," said Jon Saperia, retired Enterprise Architect for Harvard University. "They are often spread across on-premise, cloud, SaaS and other environments. Integration of FreeIPA into the Cognida platform helps integrate critical technologies into a coherent system while at the same time increasing the security of the sensitive information through the use of blockchain technology."



In addition to the incorporation of FreeIPA into the Cognida platform, Windmill is incorporating blockchain back-end databases into FreeIPA services where identities and access control policies are stored, enabling multiple instances of FreeIPA to be deployed across the network, which share a secure blockchain database.

"We're thrilled to be contributing to the FreeIPA project," said Michael Hathaway, Co-Founder and CEO of Windmill Enterprise. "The FreeIPA integrates a full suite of mature enterprise identity management and access control services into a single open source distribution. With the incorporation of Cognida's security offload technology and integration of its blockchain agnostic capabilities into FreeIPA, enterprise administrators can use familiar and mature security tools to address challenges in an increasingly complex and distributed security landscape."

Windmill's contributions to FreeIPA began in January of 2018. Windmill is actively contributing to the FreeIPA project with enhancements and bug fixes. In addition, Cognida is developing web plugin and mobile device enhancements to authenticate users and devices with FreeIPA services and authorize access to distributed digital assets.

For more on Windmill Enterprise -- developer of the Cognida platform -- and how its technology equips companies with the tools to secure digital assets and shared information both in the enterprise and in the cloud, visit www.cognida.network

About Windmill Enterprise

Windmill Enterprise was co-founded by Michael Hathaway of Information Xchange, Inc, and Bing Byington of CareConnex. It is a Delaware C corporation and the initial developer of Cognida, an open source platform enabling enterprises to more securely manage connected devices, systems and shared information using blockchain agnostic technology. Windmill is a founding member of the Cognida Foundation. Learn more at www.windmillenterprise.com.

About Cognida

The Cognida Network and its open source platform enable enterprises to enforce their security and access permissions policies on connected devices, systems and shared information using blockchain agnostic technology. Cognida's technology was developed by Windmill Enterprise and is being contributed to the Cognida Foundation, a US-based, non-profit organization that will be governed by its members. Learn more at http://www.cognida.network.

About FreeIPA

FreeIPA is an integrated security information management solution combining Linux (Fedora), 389 Directory Server, MIT Kerberos, NTP, DNS, Dogtag (Certificate System). It consists of a web interface and command-line administration tools.

https://www.freeipa.org

Windmill Enterprise Media Contact

Michelle Mead

Caliber Corporate Advisers

michelle@calibercorporate.com

888. 550. 6385 #7

SOURCE: Windmill Enterprise