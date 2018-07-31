

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $545 million, or $3.32 per share. This compares with $424 million, or $2.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.7% to $6.13 billion from $5.08 billion last year.



Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance:



