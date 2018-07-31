

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) announced the company now expects full year 2018 revenues to be up 15 to 17 percent, compared to prior guidance of up 10 to 14 percent. Also, the company now plans to return 75 percent of operating cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases in 2018, up from previous plan to return 50 percent.



For the second-quarter, net income attributable to Cummins was $545 million or $3.32 per diluted share, compared to net income of $424 million or $2.53 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2017. Second quarter revenues of $6.1 billion increased 21 percent from the same quarter in 2017. Sales in North America improved by 22 percent while international revenues increased by 18 percent led by growth in China, Europe and Latin America.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX