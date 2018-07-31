The "Future of the Czech Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Czech Republic's defense budget registered a CAGR of 10.47% during the historic period.

The growth in the Czech defense market is primarily driven by the need to modernize the country's defense arsenal, the Russia military aggression in Ukraine; which brought the possibility of an armed conflict in Europe. The country's participation in peacekeeping operations and counter terrorism has also fueled the growth in Czech Republic defense expenditure during the historic period.

With this trend expected to continue over the forecast period, Czech Republic defense expenditure is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.34%, to value US$3.7 billion in 2023. As a percentage of GDP, the country's defense expenditure is expected to average 1.03% over the forecast period, compared to 0.98% recorded during the historic period.

Future of the Czech Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Czech defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

5. Industry Dynamics

6. Competitive landscape and Strategic Insights

7. Business Environment and Country Risk

8. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Aero Vodochody

Lom Praha s.p.

VOP CZ, s.p.

Omnipol

Aura s.r.o

Dicom

Spol. s.r.o

eskzbrojovkaa.s

Tesla

akciovaspolecnost

Tatra a.s

etovLeteckaVyroba S.r.o.

